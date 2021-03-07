Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock Position Reduced by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,653 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.01% of Horace Mann Educators worth $17,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 198.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 494.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 67,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HMN traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 326,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

