Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 402,200 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the January 28th total of 578,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,089,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,637,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,008,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 184,684 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,960,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 672,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 840,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $868.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

