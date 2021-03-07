Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given Under Review Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

HSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hiscox to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 981.80 ($12.83).

HSX stock opened at GBX 906.20 ($11.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The company has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,236 ($16.15). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 958.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 932.16.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 983 ($12.84) per share, for a total transaction of £13,801.32 ($18,031.51).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

