Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIFS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 178.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter worth $879,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $271.37 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $279.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.98 and a 200-day moving average of $214.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

