Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) PT Raised to $48.00 at Truist

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HGV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 144.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

