Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.10). Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

HGV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 872,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,210. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.82 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $42.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

