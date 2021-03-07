Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

HTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

HTH stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. 793,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hilltop by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

