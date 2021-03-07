Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 1,699,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,957,000 after purchasing an additional 238,845 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,142,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,634,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,232,000 after purchasing an additional 91,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

