HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $177.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.22. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $203.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

