HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kemper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,632,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kemper by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.