HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

PAA opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.