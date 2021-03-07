HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,060 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 61,261 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 434.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period.

UFEB stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70.

