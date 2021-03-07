HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 311,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of ArcLight Clean Transition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth $1,134,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth $2,216,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth $7,234,000.

ACTC opened at $16.61 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $31.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.24.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of advanced electric vehicle technology solutions. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

