HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 32,795 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 141,961 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,722 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $29.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

