HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,222 shares of company stock valued at $30,629,156. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $713.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $764.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $744.51. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

