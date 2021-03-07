HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,150,906. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $150.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $157.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.06 and a 200 day moving average of $147.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

