HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEL stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.