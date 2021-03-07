HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Balentine LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

NOW opened at $486.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $554.30 and a 200 day moving average of $516.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

