HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $148.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.41 and a 200 day moving average of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

