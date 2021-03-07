HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) Short Interest Update

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 28th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CAPA opened at $13.21 on Friday. HighCape Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HighCape Capital Acquisition stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 3.38% of HighCape Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

