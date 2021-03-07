HEROcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $111,010.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $111,010.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00788704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00026764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00060203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00042165 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

