Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.67. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Insurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.