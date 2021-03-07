Heritage Global (HGBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Heritage Global to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $3.08 on Friday. Heritage Global has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $108.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.
Heritage Global Company Profile
