Heritage Global (HGBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Heritage Global to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $3.08 on Friday. Heritage Global has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $108.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

