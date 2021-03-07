Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. 1,827,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,840,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,154,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 39,404 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

