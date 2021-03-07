Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the January 28th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HLDCY opened at $4.39 on Friday. Henderson Land Development has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

