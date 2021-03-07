HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €96.40 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HFG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.91 ($92.84).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €58.70 ($69.06) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 12 month high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.43.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

