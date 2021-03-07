Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.93

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 6738673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $881.68 million, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 3.66.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,331 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 130.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 55,644 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

