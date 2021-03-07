Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $227.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Helen of Troy have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company witnessed drab operating margin during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 thanks to higher marketing, freight and distribution expenses as well as adverse product mix in the Housewares segment. Apart from this, Helen of Troy’s international presence exposes it to risks associated with adverse foreign currency rates. Nevertheless, the company is gaining from strength in its Leadership Brands. During fiscal third-quarter, sales from such brands rallied 33.9% year-over-year. Also, solid online growth and contributions from Drybar Products’ buyout are driving the upside. Such trends were seen in the quarter with sales and earnings increasing and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, management provided an optimistic view for fiscal 2021.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $225.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.62.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,638,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

