HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Up 5.2%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.48 and last traded at $79.46. 1,273,822 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 989,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Guggenheim cut HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,589.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.