Head to Head Contrast: Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) & TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TearLab has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and TearLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology -4.57% 1.37% 0.99% TearLab N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and TearLab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $189.49 million 4.91 $10.97 million $0.56 85.11 TearLab $22.66 million 0.03 -$5.42 million N/A N/A

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than TearLab.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tactile Systems Technology and TearLab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus target price of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.56%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than TearLab.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats TearLab on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients. It also provides Airwear Gradient Compression Wrap that is used in the management of venous insufficiency, venous hypertension, venous ulcerations, and lymphedema under the trade name Aero-Wrap. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About TearLab

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

