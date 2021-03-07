Head to Head Analysis: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) versus Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Daseke’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 1,691.85 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -25.04 Daseke $1.74 billion 0.23 -$307.40 million $0.03 202.00

Virgin Galactic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Daseke. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daseke, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Daseke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37% Daseke -1.28% 33.15% 1.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Daseke shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Daseke shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Virgin Galactic and Daseke, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 5 4 0 2.44 Daseke 0 0 3 0 3.00

Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus price target of $31.22, indicating a potential upside of 14.41%. Daseke has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.26%. Given Daseke’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daseke is more favorable than Virgin Galactic.

Volatility and Risk

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daseke has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daseke beats Virgin Galactic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc. consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of July 13, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 5,000 tractors; and 11,500 flatbed and specialized trailers. Daseke, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

