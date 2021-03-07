HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,353,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 984,061 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for 3.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $97,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $3,223,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDB traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $82.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,256. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $150.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

