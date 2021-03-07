HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,728 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,467. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $183.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.94. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $184.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

