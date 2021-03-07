HC Wainwright Raises Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $60.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VCEL. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Vericel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. Vericel has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4,251,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,223,000 after buying an additional 112,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,709,000 after purchasing an additional 220,541 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Vericel by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,370,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after purchasing an additional 104,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vericel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.