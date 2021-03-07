Haven Protocol (XHV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $139.66 million and $1.13 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $9.95 or 0.00019472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 69.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,113.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,672.53 or 0.03272205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.41 or 0.00366657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.85 or 0.01005322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.61 or 0.00410091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.00361596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.00249576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00022593 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,031,641 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

