Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,102,600 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 1,504,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,783,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HRVSF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.78. 2,555,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,884. Harvest Health & Recreation has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, processes, sells, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the brands of ROLL ONE, MODERN FLOWER, EVOLAB, CHROMA, CO2LORS, ALCHEMY and CBX SCIENCES.

