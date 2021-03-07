Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Up 45.4% in February

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the January 28th total of 701,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

HAE stock opened at $120.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.41.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

