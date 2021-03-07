GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $24.55.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

