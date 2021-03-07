GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $24.55.
About GungHo Online Entertainment
Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.