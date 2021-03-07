Guider Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. Guider has a total market cap of $19,690.01 and $55.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Guider has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00057827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.54 or 0.00771786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00030890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00060420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00043213 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

