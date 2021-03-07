Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.27.

GO opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $982,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,843.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,765 shares of company stock worth $15,937,390 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $615,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $676,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

