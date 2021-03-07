Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 1,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBOKF shares. Clarus Securities raised their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

