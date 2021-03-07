Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Receives GBX 675.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 675.64 ($8.83).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPOR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 684 ($8.94) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 654.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 634.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 858.40 ($11.22).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.