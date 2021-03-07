Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.17.

NYSE:AJX opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $271.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 33.2% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 833,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 207,839 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 34,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 65.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 51,052 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.