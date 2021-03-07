Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Stock Position Trimmed by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,290 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 1.02% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAAU. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000.

Shares of AAAU opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

