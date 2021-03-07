Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.74. 887,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 698,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

