Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Short Interest Update

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the January 28th total of 244,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 538,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 221,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. 257,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,709. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $246.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

