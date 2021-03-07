Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,060,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 28th total of 15,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLUU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,752,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

