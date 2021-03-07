Global Endowment Management LP Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,821 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,517 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,668 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,011,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $135.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.