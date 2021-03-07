Global Endowment Management LP Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $232,528,000 after buying an additional 939,242 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $189.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The company has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

