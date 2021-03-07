Global Endowment Management LP Lowers Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,433,000 after buying an additional 108,550 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after acquiring an additional 982,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after acquiring an additional 136,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 21.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,496,000 after acquiring an additional 107,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKG. Argus increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of PKG opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $148.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

